Curtis Waters has shared his new single “Conceited,” a 2010s-inspired track that was self-written and produced by the 21-year-old Canadian-Nepalese musician.

“‘Conceited’ is a song I made because I was listening to a lot of 2010s pop music,” says Waters. “I wanted to see what the 2021 Curtis Waters version of that era would sound like. ‘Conceited’ is fun, upbeat, and a little cheesy.”

With a twinkling synthline inspired by indie pop powerhouses of the era like Owl City and The 1975, “Conceited” brings a modern element with its compressed, hyperpop-reminiscent vocals.

The track’s lyrics hold onto Waters’ signature sarcasm, and he says that “The lyrics are about being conceited; it’s supposed to be a bit ironic.” The lyric video matches that ironic energy with Waters presenting it as a Powerpoint presentation to the Class of 2012.

“Conceited” is the follow up to last month’s “Doodoodoo,” which was featured as one of our picks for The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month for January 2021. Waters released his debut album Pity Party last fall through his own label licensed through BMG. Also self-produced and written, Waters says the album was written at a low point in his life.

“I had a lot of time to think about all my struggles growing up as a brown kid in North America dealing with mental illnesses and the guilt that came with it. It’s about getting better at coping with life.”