For the last six years, I will randomly get an email saying “Craze and/or 2¢ (Craze and Four Color Zack) have a new mix ready.” Immediately, I say yes. Craze has been a DJ that’s held me down for longer than I care to admit, and over the last six years, his sets have been what got me through everything from terrible elections to whatever 2020 was prior to COVID-19 touching down.

This mix comes bearing great news; Craze is dropping this to highlight being a part of Hard Summer 2021, which is making its grand return this year at its new home, the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California from July 31-Aug. 1. Craze is part of a line-up that features the likes of Future, 2 Chainz, an old school dubstep set from the legend Skream, Kaytranada, A-Trak, Lil Durk, RL Grime B2B Baauer, and many more!

For this 46-minute set, Craze does whatever he wants. It’s actually split perfectly between a selection of trap and dubstep-influenced beats before shifting the tempo mid-way into the drum & bass lane, featuring upfront material from Shy FX & Breakage, Unglued, Chase & Status, Bou, and a plethora of others. One of these days we will be able to really talk about this dnb thing. For right now, just vibe to this abbreviated look at some of the best dnb out there right now.

You can stream the full mix below; be sure to check out the tracklist as well. Do note that tickets are sold out, but if you are really trying to hit Hard Summer 2021, you will have to try your luck on the waiting list!

Tracklist :

1) Veer — IDK

2) Oski — Fidget

3) Must Die! X Akeos X Skream — LOL OK

4) Hairitage — Slot Machine

5) Bailo — Assid

6) LoJ — Fortuna

7) Jon Casey — Break Out

8) DaBow — Work That

9) UBUR — Geeked Up

10) G Jones — Syntax Error

11) Duke & Jones — Detox

12) Hairitage — Illegal Parties

13) Bailo — Blow Ya Mind

14) RL Grime & ISOxo — Stinger

15) Effin — Bread

16) Bailo x SuperAve — Lean

17) Boombox Cartel — Reaper (feat. JID)

18) LYNY — Take Back

19) Eprom — Dangerous Sound

20) Volt x YDG — Evil Dead VIP

21) Mr Carmack — Misha Is Fucking Pissed // Nonstop edit

22) ID — Bailo x Ricky Remedy

23) Must Die! — Sorrow Tech

24) Skyler Madison — Old Me feat. 24hrs

25) Wavedash — Stallions ft. fknsyd

26) Rustie — Slasherr

27) Flume — The Difference (feat. Toro y Moi)

28) Camo & Krooked — Set It Off (feat. Jeru The Damaja) (The Caracal Project Remix)

29) Shy FX & Breakage — Michael Knight

30) Chase & Status — No Problem

31) Cliques — Gunfingers (Mozey Remix)

32) Bou — Gun Crime // Rebota Edit

33) Serum — Gator

34) CLB — Badboi

35) DJ Hazard — You Aint All That // Game Over *double drop*

36) Sub zero & T95 — Step back feat. Madrush MC

37) Bou & Upgrade — Creeper (feat. Chimpo)

38) Critical Impact & Break — Creeper VIP

39) Filthy Habits — Delirious

40) The Sauce — Spooked

41) Turno x Skantia — Engage

42) Kompany & Teddy Killerz — Beast

43) Chase & Status — Delete // Ape Drums — Delete *mix*

44) Cliques — Not Of This World (TC Remix)

45) Urbandawn — Come Together (ft Tyson Kelly)

46) Annix — Kaleidoscope ft. A Little Sound

47) BassBrothers x Replicant — Free Falling

48) Particle — Fall 2 Fast

49) Duke & Jones — Lost In Motion

50) Unglued — Way Back When (feat. Esther Durin)