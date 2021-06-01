Coachella has officially announced its 2022 festival dates.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.

Those who want to attend can register online for the 2022 advance sale, which kicks off Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

The lineup for next year’s festival has yet to be announced. The last Coachella took place in 2019 and featured headlining performances from Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande, who brought out the *NSYNC boys—minus Justin Timberlake—for a reunion.

Coachella’s 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled—or “postponed”—in response to the global pandemic, but the 2020 poster featured some promising headliners who fans are surely hoping to see appear on the lineup again. The 2021 fest was previously reported to have been pushed back from initially announced October dates.

Coachella 2020 was set to have headlining performances from Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and a rare appearance from Frank Ocean—his first gig since a run of 2017 festival shows.

Coachella is offering hotel and travel packages for the fest, as well as international passes and packages, according to the site.