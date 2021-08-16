Clavish has been busy. Fresh from featuring on Fredo’s Independence Day cut “Mind” and giving Kenny Allstar a memorable freestyle, the North London rapper has just dropped his new single, the aptly-titled “One Of A Kind”.

Produced by Nick French and Johnathan Hoskins, Clavish erupts with a tirade of lyrical venom, ethering his opps and demonstrating to us why he’s so great. The Romael-directed visuals further Clavish’s hood superstar mantra, with foreign whips and blue wrist candy featuring throughout. The visuals rotate between black and white tones and canted angles, giving the video a dynamic feel.

Thanks to Clavish’s relaxed but equally menacing flow, “One Of A Kind” is another notch on the rising star’s CV. If Clavish carries on with tunes like this, we’re in for a real treat.

Press play on the visuals above and be sure to the song to your playlists.