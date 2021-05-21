In just a couple of short years, North London rapper Clavish has come a long way from his 2018 freestyle that went viral. Since then, Clavish has been tapped up for a Mad About Bars and a Daily Duppy, all the while consistently knocking out bangers. He also made our rappers to watch in 2021 list.

Clavish’s latest is “How It Goes” and it seems him link up with solid-gold hit-maker TSB to create something that has the potential to be his biggest hit to date. Understated but sure-footed as ever, Clavish shares his thoughts on the rap game, the rules for stacking cash and the trappings of his newfound success.

For the visual he’s gone back to his roots, laying out most of his bars from the backseat of a car. Except this time, it’s not just one car, it’s a Lambo and a Merc. Between that and shots of him at the top of a skyscraper, there should be no doubt that Clavish makes good on his promises.

Press play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “How It Goes” to your playlists.