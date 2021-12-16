North London rapper Clavish is one the most talked about names in UK rap right now, and he’s been living up to the hype with a steady run of visuals and his new project, 2022.

One of the EP’s standouts, “Bad Influence”—produced the Jonathan Hoskins—has just been given the visual treatment. Directed by TV Toxic, we’re taken on a late-night drive around Clavish’s East London stomping ground as he lets us know about the close calls he’s had with the law over the years.

Already being hailed as the next to blow, Clavish is proving with each drop that’s he’s in it for the win—his consistency is truly impressive. Peep the “Bad Influence” visuals above and stream 2022 below.