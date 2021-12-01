Jacqueline Avant, wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant, was reportedly fatally shot in their home during a robbery.

The Beverly Hill Police Department told TMZ—which reports the couple was married for 54 years—that they received a call about a home invasion at around 2:30 a.m. coming from the Trousdale Estates, a high-end neighborhood in the area.

Per a “family source,” the invaders broke into the Avants’ home and began firing, striking 81-year-old Jacqueline and killing her. Clarence was in the house, although it’s currently unclear if he was harmed.

Jacqueline, who was known for her philanthropic work, was a former Ebony Fashion Fair model in her early years and went on to become the president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center. She was also an entertainment chairman of the NOW benefit auction and NOW membership.

Clarence Avant was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the same 2021 class as Jay-Z, and Hov is among the many other iconic artists who have shown respect to the pioneering music executive. Known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” Avant is responsible for launching one of the first Black-owned radio stations in the country, Avant Garde Broadcasting, and managed several notable jazz artists under his Sussex Records label.

In the ’80s, Avant led the songwriting/production teams of Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, L.A. Reid, and Babyface, and he played a key role on the promotions team for Michael Jackson’s 1987 Bad world tour.

In 2019, Netflix launched its original documentary The Black Godfather, which centered around Avant and his pivotal role in music. During the doc, several notable figures including former President Barack Obama spoke about Avant’s impact. “One of the things that he understands is that there are different kinds of power,” former President Obama said. “There’s the power that needs the spotlight, but there is also the power that comes from being behind the scenes.”

Avant’s daughter, Nicole Avant, also spoke about the impact her mother had on her father and how important she was to his growth.

“My mom is really the one who brought to my father and our family the love and passion and importance of the arts and culture and entertainment,” she recalled. “While my father was in it, making all the deals, my mother was the one who gave me, for example, my love of literature, my love of filmmaking, my love of storytelling.”

Nicole is married to the co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos.