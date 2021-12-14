After a judge found probable cause for Tory Lanez to go to trial over allegedly shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet in 2020, Meg’s former assistant is speaking up about statements Lanez’s defense attorney made during a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

At the hearing, attorney Shawn Holley seemed to be “hinting that another person in the car (a friend of Megan Thee Stallion)” could have shot the gun, according to James Queally of the Los Angeles Times. Holley also argued that the third person in the vehicle—where the alleged shooting took place after a July 2020 party in Los Angeles—“had a romantic interest in Tory” and was “back-doored” by Meg, according to tweets from Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon.

The third person in the vehicle, Lanez’s lawyer reportedly said, was a former friend and assistant of Meg’s. Holley reportedly claims the Canadian rapper told police he was trying to “protect my girl.”

A source confirmed to Complex that an LAPD detective did testify in the hearing about a jailhouse call Tory had with Megan’s former assistant and then-friend Kelsey Nicole in which he apologized for shooting Megan; that call was recorded.

Once Tuesday’s developments were shared by the Shade Room, Kelsey Nicole—who some believe to be the other person referenced by Tory’s legal team—commented, calling it “all cap.”

“I’m not worried about no NDA, this is real life shit,” Nicole wrote, per TSR. “NDA ain’t stopping anyone. Trust me my time to speak is coming, let’s let them get all their stories out. I’m the one with nothing to hide or lie about. Difference between me and them. Celebrities will do and say whatever to save face.”

A source confirmed to Complex that the Judge Keith Borjon found probable cause to go to trial, and that the Canadian rapper will return to court on Jan. 13.

Following the hearing, Lanez shared a tweet in which he refuted reports that emerged from the courtroom.

“NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media,” he wrote.

Lanez—real name Daystar Peterson— faces one count of assaulting Megan using a semiautomatic firearm, while having “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” as well as one count of carrying a “concealed, loaded, and unregistered” gun in a vehicle. If he’s convicted of the charges, Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison, according to CBS 2.