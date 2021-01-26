CJ continues to build on his growing success with his latest single, "Bop."

For this track, CJ pulls no punches letting it be known that he understands his new celebrity status.

"I think they feeling my bop now/I'm on top now," he raps. "Hottest nigga in the spot now/I cannot stop now."

In the accompanying video directed by Alex & Tristan Demic, the Staten Island native floods the streets of Manhattan with his associates. After mobbing through Midtown, they return to the apartment hallways where they party with people from their neighborhood. CJ also makes sure his affiliations are on display. Along with a white Rolls Royce, CJ dances in front of a red Ferrari with a red fur coat. In fact, there's even a red nose pitbull wearing a red bandana in some of the scenes.

"Bop" comes on the success of CJ's hit single "Whoopty." The smash has raked in more than 110 million views on YouTube. It also sparked a dance challenge on TikTok leading to 200 million views. Now, CJ is poised to be the biggest act to come out of New York City's forgotten borough since Wu-Tang Clan put Shaolin Island on the map.

Watch the video for CJ's single "Bop" above.