22Gz and Bizzy Banks have not been shy about vocalizing their disdain for Staten Island rapper CJ, claiming he’s a culture vulture who’s copied their flow and style.

After remaining silent about the matter, CJ took to his Instagram Live on Monday to tell 22Gz and Banks to tread lightly. “I will really beat the shit out of one of y’all n***as, no cap,” he said at the start of the video below. “And I don’t really like doing this because we all from the town, we all from New York, you know what I’m sayin’? But, at the end of the day, them n*ggas mentioned my name first. So, when I make my little songs and I make my little comments and sh*t, it’s a problem, right?” CJ laughed.

He continued, “Listen, them n*ggas could both suck my d*ck, respectfully, and I’ll say it again, and I’mma keep saying it.Y’all n*ggas can’t stand a chance against me.”

The video arrives three months after 22Gz called out CJ on Instagram.

“@realcj giving me 69 vibes & boy from staten island the safest borough in nyc heard he ain’t even whoopty fr why steal my sauce and not show love?” 22 wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post.

Bizzy Banks took it a step further earlier this week when he said CJ stole his whole flow and lyrics. “That CJ n***a need to give me my credit no cap,” wrote Banks on his Instagram Stories. “N***a jacking my lingo & flow I’m tired of not getting the recognition I deserve. I started this new wave of drill rap let’s talk about it.”

Watch CJ’s full response in the video up top.