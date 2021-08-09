A little over a year after her tragic death, Chynna’s family announced Monday that her posthumous album, Drug Opera, will be released August 20.

In tandem with the announcement, the late singer’s estate has released the first single from the project, “Seasonal Depression Pt. 2.” Produced by longtime collaborators Suicideyear & Nedarb and written by Chynna, the song is a companion piece to “Seasonal Depression” from her 2017 EP Music 2 Die 2.

In April 2020, the Philadelphia rapper died of an accidental drug overdose. She was 25 and lived in Brooklyn at the time.

Chynna had previously opened up about her struggles with opiate addiction. “I felt crazy. I didn’t want to be a statistic. I didn’t want to go out that way and people be like: ‘I told you so,” or glamorize it [drugs], because I don’t feel like that,” Chynna told Vibe back in 2017. “It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it’s good to have some kind of example of someone you didn’t expect to be going through it.”

Following her death, Chynna’s family released her first posthumous track “Stupkid,” last August. Back in April, they dropped her latest single, “Burnout.”

Stream Chynna’s new single “Seasonal Depression Pt. 2” now on all major platforms, and stay tuned for the late singer’s forthcoming posthumous album Drug Opera.