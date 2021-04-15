Chris Brown and Young Thug’s hit single “Go Crazy” recently received a remix treatment with Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto, and now there’s a video for it.

The Daps-directed visuals add to the blockbuster team-up, with Brown and company all in different locations as they deliver their verses. Durk acts as the pilot, helming the first verse of the remix as Brown soars through the sky. We then crash land to Mulatto’s lab as she spits while pole dancers are being studied. We finally meet Thug and Future on an icy mountain as the two Atlanta rappers close the song.

The energy of the video really matches the chemistry each of the artists shared on the song. The original version of “Go Crazy” came out last May as the lead single off Brown and Thugger’s 13-track joint mixtape Slime & B, which also had features from Gunna, Too Short, E-40, and more. The song would go on to top the Billboard Hot 100 and remain on the charts for several weeks after, eclipsing Brown’s “No Guidance” in terms of charting life. The “Go Crazy” remix followed it back in February and received major fanfare as well.

Meanwhile, Young Thug has been quietly plotting the release of his next project, Slime Language 2, which has just received a drop date. Thug shared the artwork for the project, set as a family portrait, on Instagram this week.

Watch the new music video for Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” remix with Future, Mulatto, and Lil Durk up