Chloe and Halle Bailey continue to find their autonomy by establishing separate Twitter accounts.

On Thursday, the Chloe x Halle Twitter account thanked its 1 million followers. It then revealed that Chloe and Halle now have their own separate accounts where “many exciting things” are set to come.

“Thank you for 1 million followers we love y’all so much. so many exciting things coming!!!!” the tweet reads. “Follow us @chloebailey @HalleBailey.”

If their respective Twitter accounts are anything like Chloe’s Instagram account, then this is great news for fans. Chloe has habitually gone viral since creating her own Instagram content in January, amassing nearly 2 million followers.

The two have wasted no time jumping into Twitter trends and engaging with fans.

Although they are spreading their wings, both Chloe and Halle continue to show their deep love and support for mentor and boss, Beyoncé.