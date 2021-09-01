Toronto-based rapper Charmaine has teamed up with Latin musician Valentino for her newest music video for “A Mi Manera.”

In a modern “9 to 5”-esque fashion, Charmaine plots to get revenge on her boss who dramatically fires her in the Justin Abernethy-directed video. Flanked by dancers, she schemes to get even while dressed in flashy, glam outfits, serving up look after look as she makes him pay. It’s a continuation of the signature campy, colourful style she’s become known for.

The track’s fiery lyrics convey that she isn’t playing around: “Ay, boy, I’m in my prime/You ain’t gonna waste my time.”

“When people watch this video I want them to feel a sense of freedom from anything they may be dealing with. Just let go and get lost in my world,” Charmaine tells Complex. “’A Mi Manera’ translates to ‘my way’ and this video shows exactly how I would run things.”

The energetic, dance-heavy track appears on the deluxe version of Charmaine’s EP Hood Avant-Garde, which dropped in June. ​​​

Charmaine will make her live debut with a performance at Manifesto Festival on September 11.