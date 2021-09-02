Charli XCX has just dropped off the creative new visuals for her latest single, “Good Ones,” which blends pop elements with a touch of Halloween spookiness.

Co-directed by Hannah Lux Davis and shot in Mexico, Charli XCX is seen literally dancing on her former lover’s grave as she sings how she always lets the good ones get away. The dark irony that the visuals for “Good Ones” display are matched perfectly with the true meaning of the song, playing on themes that XCX has been perfecting through other releases.

“The ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realisation that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favour of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX,” the singer said of the newly released visuals via a statement.

Back in August, Charli joined Saweetie, Joel Carry, and Jax Jones for their EDM club collab “Out Out.” When talking about working with the bunch, Jones touched on how big of a fan he was of Charli XCX and Saweetie already.

“I met Joel a few years ago and love his energy, focus and ambition, so a collaboration felt natural,” he said. “‘OUT OUT’ feels like a proper party starter and is the perfect blend of our different sounds. I’m a big fan of Charli and Saweetie, having them on the song makes it feel like a moment with real synergy—at just the right time. I can’t wait to see this record drop and watch the reaction on the dance floor.”

Check out the visuals for Charli XCX’s new song “Good Ones” up top. You can also stream the track below via Spotify.