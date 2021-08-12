A fourth-month-old clip of Charlamagne tha God sharing an eyebrow-raising opinion on Andrew Schultz’s podcast the Brilliant Idiots has resurfaced. The crew was talking about different Verzuz matchups, and Charlamagne said he thinks Eminem would “get washed” by nearly any opponent.

The clip, which you can watch above or via DJ Akademiks’ post below, comes at the hour and 20-minute mark of the pod.

“Em gets washed in any Verzuz bro, y’all gon’ stop it,” Charlamagne said. He went on to explain, “Em don’t have the songs like that. Em can rap, and we like Em as a rapper. ... Future washes Eminem in Verzuz.”

When Schultz retorted by trying to argue a newer rapper like 6ix9ine wouldn’t be able to beat Em, Charlamagne said the result would be “depending on the generation.”

“Em don’t got nothing that slap like ‘Gummo’ to these kids. Yo, Young Thug washes Eminem in a Verzuz. ... I can name 20 rappers that wash Eminem in a Verzuz.”