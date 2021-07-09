Chance the Rapper has dropped the official trailer for his Magnificent Coloring World concert film along with its release date. The movie chronicles a secret concert Chance delivered for some of his biggest fans in his hometown of Chicago; his autumn 2016 world tour consisted of nearly 40 shows in the U.S. and Europe. The cinematic documentation is due in theaters Aug. 13, and ticket presales begin July 16.

The Magnificent Coloring World trailer gives promising flashes of what we can expect. Directed by Jake Shreier, the concert took place in 2017, just before Chance was about to take home three Grammys for his impressive self-proclaimed mixtape Coloring Book. The footage has been stowed away for four years. The tape is one of Chance’s most beloved projects to date, with a wide array of performances from artists like Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Young Thug, and more.

Coloring Book also featured one of the most refined versions of Chance the Rapper we’ve ever seen. His verses are tight, his punchlines sharp, and every song builds upon the central plot of the project, which showcases Chano’s love for God, rap, and family, with just the right amount of “I love my [soon-to-be] wife” bars before he actually tied the knot and made the underwhelming The Big Day. Magnificent Coloring World looks to honor all that with a big-screen presentation of a heartfelt and intimate performance Chance delivered for his day-ones in the place he was raised.

Watch the first official trailer for Chance the Rapper’s upcoming concert film Magnificent Coloring World up top.