After a busy year packed with wins, including the triumphant release of his debut album, Wild West, Central Cee has justifiably decided he deserves a trip to warmer climes to celebrate it all and take the weight off. While out there, he also recorded the visuals for his latest single, “Little Bit Of This”.

Joined by the Trapstar team and his regular shooter Kunography, Central Cee makes the very most of the palm trees and ocean views. Armed with a weighty but energetic drill production from Young Chencs, the young drill upstart lets us know how much hard work he’s put into get here and what it’s going to take to maintain his position.

He might be cutting loose, but it’s been no time at all since Wild West dropped and we’re already getting new releases from him. Whether this is an excerpt from the cutting room floor or a whole new creation, it really doesn’t matter, because if it sounds like this, he can keep them coming.

Hit play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “Little Bit Of This” to your playlists.