Apple Music has released its annual holiday collection Carols Covered.

As the name suggests, the playlist includes a number of interpretations of our favorite holiday songs by our favorite artists. This year’s set boasts appearances from Ari Lennox on “My Favorite Things” and IDK on “Dark Christmas,” among others.

“The holiday memory that ‘My Favorite Things’ brings up is just me opening gifts with my family and my brother, David,” Ari Lennox said in a statement, regarding her song. “And there’s a vivid picture that I can remember of David when he was still here with us.”

IDK explained his song was originally supposed to be on his album, and when he didn’t include it, he always wanted to release it as a holiday record. “Me putting this together was my depiction of what I would call a ‘Black Christmas’ in a Black household where things may not … be as perfect as they may seem in other households,” IDK explains of his song. “It’s my reality of comparing what was taught and shown to me through TV and all these other things about Christmas and what my reality of Christmas was.

Additional offerings include Donda guest Shenseea's “Hallelujah,” Joy Oladokun's “Jingle Bells," Sofi Tukker's “What a Wonderful World,” Tai Verdes' “This Christmas," Wolf Alice's “In the Bleak Midwinter," and Tate McRae's “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Stream Carols Covered below.