Carns Hill’s legacy in British rap is peerless. Widely credited as the architect of the UK’s take on drill, his work stretches even further back than those infamous 67 sessions in 2014. In fact, Carns has been crafting underground anthems and personally sculpting the landscape of Black British music since the 2000s. So it’s only right that his new project be called Founding Father.

Naturally, with a contact list as big as his, only the top tier of talent would do and he’s more than delivered on that front. As you’d expect, 67 appear multiple times on 18-track release, alongside Avelino, Suspect, Blade Brown, ​Youngs Teflon, Belly Squad, Reeko Squeeze, S Loud, Chelsi Lauren, Mental K, Ozman Guzman, YB, Trap10, Fizzler, Cillian, PS Hitsquad, Kwengface and Trizzac. Also on the tape is his latest collaborator, Tara Mills, whose recent run of singles with Carns has given us some criminally underrated R&B/drill crossovers.

Across the project, we get a comprehensive look at every facet of Carns Hill as a producer, from road rap to drill to R&B. If anyone’s looking for a primer to show them exactly what the Brixton producer is about, point them in the direction of Founding Father.