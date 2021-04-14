Cardi B has a question for “blue check Republicans” following the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and the police harassment of Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

In a brief video shared to Twitter early Wednesday, Cardi addressed both incidents—which have inspired widespread outrage nationwide—and wondered why certain typically-loud voices have remained silent.

“This past week, we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a fucking dog by cops,” Cardi said in the video. “[He] got maced, got thrown to the floor—mind you, this man served this country—over some fucking license plates that these motherfuckers couldn’t see, temporary license plates.”

From there, Cardi turned the attention to Wright, who was fatally shot by since-resigned Brooklyn Center, Minnesota cop Kim Potter this past Sunday.

“We have seen a young man get killed by a cop, unarmed, and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years mistakes a gun for a Taser,” Cardi said Wednesday. “My thing is, where the fuck are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest in this motherfucking app. Y’all not saying nothing. Y’all not complaining. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong in America beside the police. Y’all have been very silent. What’s going on?”

See Cardi’s full video below:

Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, said in a recent lawsuit that his constitutional rights were violated during a traffic stop in Virginia. During the traffic stop, cops pointed their weapons at Nazario and pepper-sprayed him. One of the two involved officers, Joe Gutierrez, was announced this week to have been fired.

Also this week, the parents of 20-year-old Daunte Wright—who was fatally shot by the aforementioned Potter during a traffic stop—criticized the department’s claim of an accidental discharge.

“I cannot accept that,” Daunte’s father, Aubrey Wright, said on Good Morning America on Tuesday. “I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that, ‘a mistake,’ that doesn’t even sound right. This officer that’s been on the force [for] 26 years? I can’t accept that.”

In addition to Potter, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon has also resigned.