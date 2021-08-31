After getting decidedly shown up in his hometown during the legendary LOX and Dipset Verzuz, Cam’ron is showing that he at least has a sense of humor about it all.

The rapper has been leaning heavily into performing skits for the Gram. His first one showed him cracking some jokes with Brandy as she rolls her eyes. In the latest skit with Eve that was posted on Monday, the former is getting her hair done and is noticeably sick of his antics, and demands he go pick up her clothes from wardrobe along with a salad because she’s hungry. Cam obliges, and just to spite him, Eve asks Alexa to put on The LOX’s “Ryde or Die, Bitch.” “You Ruff Ryders! You not even really D-Block,” Cam’ron exclaims.

“So I accidentally drank @therealeve juice,” Cam’ron captioned the video. “Mind you I didn’t know it was her juice. She said I should have known because it had her name on it. The name of the juice was ‘Apple and Eve’ .. she said I violated and I owe when I’m not filming. Didn’t know it would go this far. And Eve for your info since you tryna be funny your Ruff Ryder not D-Block @sencity730 you said something like this might happen.”

It’s clear that Cam’ron is still feeling the sting of his latest loss against The LOX, but he shouldn't fret too much. Both group's streaming numbers absolutely skyrocketed after the Verzuz event, with Dipset seeing a 117 percent increase in streams the week of the event.