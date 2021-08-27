Jimmy Fallon tried to clear up some rumors surrounding Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship—namely, whether or not they’re engaged.

On Thursday’s Tonight Show, the host pulled up a screenshot of a TikTok video Cabello posted and pointing to a ring on her left ring finger, which makes it appear she’s engaged. As Fallon was explaining, she interrupted him, saying, “No, guys.”

She apologized for cutting him off before Jimmy outright asked, “Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?”

“He has not and I am not engaged,” the 24-year-old Fifth Harmony alum responded. “I swear to god, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on so sometimes I’ll just put it on my ring finger. I mean, I’d actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? My parents married and they both lost their rings so like literally, my mom couldn’t tell me either. Like she could save me from this but she doesn’t ’cause she doesn’t know either.”