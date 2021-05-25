Bun B has honored the life of George Floyd one year after his murder with the new song and accompanying visual “This World” featuring Trae tha Truth, Raheem DeVaughn, and Big K.R.I.T., with production by Cory Mo and Zaytoven.

Following Floyd’s death, the nation took to the streets to fight against police violence and systemic injustices, with Bun’s video highlighting these emotional moments that helped assemble the nation. Floyd died on May 25, 2020 at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The video concludes with the message, “Now is the time to stand up and fight against police brutality and systemic racism that plagues the United States of America. We can act now to take control of the power structures that be and destroy the system that is in place. No longer will we stand for the oppression be levied upon us by the white man.”

Bun B wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the song’s artwork, “I am honoring the memory of George Floyd with my new single ‘This World.’’ In a subsequent post he added, “It’s been a year but what has changed? So the fight continues and we turn our pain into purpose.”

In April, Chauvin was found guilty for murdering Floyd on all charges. He’s facing a maximum sentence of 40 years for second-degree murder, a max sentence of 25 years for third-degree murder, and a max sentence of 10 years for second-degree manslaughter, with his trial set for mid-June.

Catch Bun B’s “This World” video up top and listen to the new track featuring Trae tha Truth, Raheem DeVaughn, and Big K.R.I.T. via Spotify: