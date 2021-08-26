K-pop megastars BTS have one of the most dedicated fanbases in the world, but recently it was suggested they had manipulated their chart performance.

The group’s latest single “Butter,” which is hopefully set to get a Megan Thee Stallion remix soon, is the longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. Some fans of competing acts have suggested it was only through organized “manipulation” of the charts from the BTS fanbase, known as ARMY, that the group was able achieve such success. While the fans are very dedicated and often extremely organized, BTS member RM firmly shut down accusations that “manipulative” tactics are in play.

“It’s a fair question,” RM said in a Billboard cover story. “But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right. … It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty.”

The basis for the accusations stem from how BTS, per fans of other acts cited by Billboard, gets a higher percentage of sales versus streaming data, unlike a good majority of other popular acts.