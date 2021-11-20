The latest chapter in the long-rumored rivalry between Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera unfolded on Friday, with Britney calling out Christina for “refusing to speak” about her conservatorship battle.

While speaking with reporters on the red carpet at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, Aguilera was asked if she’s communicated with Spears since the end of her 13-year conservatorship. Christina’s publicist jumped in to prevent her from answering the question, interjecting, “No, we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry.”

Aguilera then told reporters that she can’t answer the question before adding, “But I’m happy for her.”

Spears took to Instagram Friday night to call out Aguilera for avoiding the question. “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!” she captioned the video of Christina on the red carpet. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about? I’m the one who went through it! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter!”

In Christina’s defense, she did speak out in support of Britney back in June, writing, “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

Last Friday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which was put into place after her highly-publicized 2008 breakdown. You can read everything you need to know about Britney’s conservatorship by heading here.