Boosie Badazz has some thoughts on Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s infamous Verzuz battle, during which Guwop dissed Jeezy’s late friend Pookie Loc.

During the Verzuz event back in November, 2020, Gucci played his 2012 song “Truth,” which references the death Pookie Loc. As the story goes, Gucci was allegedly attacked by a group of armed men in 2005, and when he and some associates fired their guns back, Pookie Loc was fatally struck by the gunfire. Gucci was later charged for the murder, but was then acquitted.

In the latest portion of DJ Vlad’s extended interview with Boosie, the Baton Rouge rapper gave his thoughts on the tense moment. “I watched the part with Pookie Loc, I watched that shit,” Boosie says in the video up top. "He said 'I'm smoking on that Pookie Loc tonight,’ something like that. ... I like how they bossed up, but I would have charged that n***a. If he said he was smoking on my partner I'd have felt that was a type of disrespect."

While Boosie ultimately appreciates how they handled the situation overall, he still believes they should have come to an understanding before it happened. “They was supposed to have that understanding before they got there," he explained. "But I like how they handled it as bosses. I got a lot of respect for them for not taking it there and really bossing up and letting it be.” He also thinks that in showing restraint, Jeezy “showed the world he a real n***a.”

Shortly after the moment became one of the most talked about portions of a Verzuz event yet, Jeezy seemed to indicate that it didn’t bother him. "In my mind, I didn’t feel no way about it because I’ve already heard the song. I already know what people may think of the situation and you know that as well so you can’t antagonize me with that," he told the Breakfast Club last year.