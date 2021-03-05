The soundtrack for Pop Smoke’s Boogie motion picture is now available on streaming services, offering a handful of posthumous tracks from the late rapper.

The star-studded project delivers 14 original songs with contributions from Jacquees, Fivio Foreign, Shef G, Bad Boy Raco, Kamaal Williams, and more. In addition to the Polo G-assisted “Fashion” record, Pop Smoke handles the “Welcome to the Party” track, “No Cap” remix with M24, and the previously released single “AP.”

During a recent interview with the Yahoo! Entertainment, Boogie director/writer Eddie Huang reflected on his time with the late Brooklyn drill rapper, who was also cast as the film’s main antagonist Monk.

“He [had] no fear, Pop [wasn’t] scared of anything,” Huang said. “He also probably had the fastest computer processor in his head I’ve ever seen. I could tell Pop something, and he would immediately adapt and make that change. And he didn’t have an ego about it, and he wouldn’t get scared about it. And he wouldn’t have self-doubt about it. He just did it.”

Boogie tells the story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takahashi), a Chinese-American high school basketball star who struggles to navigate a new relationship, on-court rivals, and meeting his parents’ expectations.

“Eddie’s project was a welcomed opportunity to work with him and I’m proud of what the soundtrack represents. I’m excited for Pop’s acting debut – for his fans to experience this side of his talent – and hope that the music we’ve put together gives fans around the world a piece of Brooklyn,” Steven Victor, who’s the CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide, said.

The soundtrack’s release coincides with the film’s theatrical debut. You can listen to the album, which was released via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records with Focus Features, now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

In addtion to the drop of the film and soundtrack, a Pop Smoke x Boogie capsule collection has been released. The collection, which goes live on March 5th at 3:00 p.m. ET, features tees, a movie poster, a crewneck, a hoodie. Head here to cop.

“We sought inspiration from the great soundtrack albums of our time, like Above the Rim and the Brooklyn Drill movement pioneered by Pop Smoke, 808 Melo and Victor Victor Worldwide,” Huang and Boogie executive producer Rafael Martinez said. “This album is meant to represent the pulse of the streets of New York City.”