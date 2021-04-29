Since dropping his debut ‘No Love Lost’ in 2020, Blxst has been one of the most-played artists at Complex AU HQ. With season 5 of The GOAT Show under way, it was only right that we reached out and put the LA singer-songwriter in the spotlight to give us his thoughts on the greatest of all time. In this episode, Blxst gives us his thoughts on the GOAT Dom Kennedy album, the greatest skaters, and gives us the meaning behind his famous ‘Sheeesh!’ ad-lib.

Catch the video above and subscribe to Complex AU on YouTube for more of The GOAT Show.

This episode of The GOAT Show is sponsored by JD Sports. Click here to cop the latest from the King Of Trainers.