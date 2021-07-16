Nearly two years after the release of their collaborative EP Sixtape, Blxst and Bino Rideaux have returned with the sequel to their 2019 joint offering.

Sixtape 2 arrives after Blxst and Bino reunited to drop the video for their latest single “Movie.” The 13-track project is also accompanied by a music video for the standout track “One Of Them Ones.” The visuals find the artists at a casino and features some narration from DJ Drama.

The release of Sixtape 2 catches the rising L.A. hip-hop artists fresh off breakout years. Blxst recently earned a spot in XXL’s 2021 Freshman Class after making waves last fall with the arrival of his official debut EP No Love Lost. The buzzing R&B artist returned last December with the project’s deluxe edition, featuring guest appearances from West Coast artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Tyga, and Dom Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Bino launched onto the rap scene last year with his Def Jam debut Outside. The 15-track offering, which served as the follow-up to Bino’s 2019 project Sorry 4 tha Wait, featured appearances from Mozzy, Fredo Bang, Ty Dolla Sign, and others.

Stream Blxst and Bino Rideaux’s Sixtape 2 now on all major platforms.