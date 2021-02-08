South African house DJ/producer Black Coffee has just dropped his new album, Subconsciously, and it’s got some pretty huge guest features.

Each cut boasts at least one or two guest appearances, but perhaps the biggest of all come from Usher and Pharrell who appear on “LaLaLa” and “10 Missed Calls”, respectively. There’s also an appearance from David Guetta on an edit of “Drive” with Delilah Montagu and Diplo makes an appearance alongside Elderbrook on “Never Gonna Forget”.

The megastars join an expansive cast of collaborators that includes DJ Angelo, Jinadu, Cassie, RY X, Jozzy, Maxine Ashley, Sun-El Musician, Sabrina Claudio, Una Rams, Tellaman, Msaki and UK soul’s rising star, Celeste, who makes an appearance on “Ready For You”.