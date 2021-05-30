B.J. Thomas, the Grammy-winning singer best known for his classic hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” died Saturday of complications from lung cancer. He was 78.

The news arrives just two months after Thomas revealed he had Stage 4 lung cancer. The Oklahoma native died Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, his publicist said in a statement. He is survived by his wife, three daughters, and four grandchildren.

Longtime friend and collaborator Dionne Warwick took to Twitter Sunday to share a heartfelt message.

“My sincere condolences to the family of one of my favorite duet partners, BJ Thomas,” Warwick wrote in a post. “I will miss him as I know so many others will as well. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Over the course of his career, Thomas logged 14 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including five top 10 singles and two No. 1s. Thomas’ signature hit, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and seven weeks atop the Adult Contemporary chart. “Raindrops” has been featured on The Simpsons and Forrest Gump. It was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2013.

Thomas also had multiple hits on the country charts in the 1980s and is remembered for singing the theme from the sitcom Growing Pains.