Billie Eilish shouted out Megan Thee Stallion in a major way while accepting the Record of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys for her song “everything i wanted.”

Eilish devoted a significant part of her acceptance speech on Sunday night to praising the “Savage” rapper and saying that the award should have went to her instead.

“This is really embarrassing for me,” Eilish said during her speech. “Megan, girl, I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me,’ I was like, ‘It’s hers.’ You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable. You are a queen, I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You’re so beautiful, you’re so talented, you deserve everything in the world, I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly. Genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please.”

Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar,” Black Pumas’ “Colors,” Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix” remix were the other tracks that were nominated for Record of the Year.

It’s the second year in a row that Eilish has won the award. She won Record of Year in 2020 for “bad guy.”

Earlier in the night Megan won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage Remix.” She was also awarded Best New Artist, making her the first female rapper to win it since Lauryn Hill in 1999.