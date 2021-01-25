Ahead of the release of the The World's A Little Blurry documentary, out next month on Apple TV+, Billie Eilish gave Vanity Fair an expansive interview touching on everything from the global critical and commercial success of her debut album to what's ahead with impending new music.

Eilish, who was 16-years-old amid the bulk of the recording for the Grammy-winning When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, revealed that she wasn't "in a great mental place" during the album's inception.

"Parts of it were great and I love that album, but I was not in a great mental place," Eilish, who's since started seeing a therapist, explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, the topic of fan interactions is broached, with a brief mention from the author of how fans who paid for (pre-pandemic) meet-and-greet experiences were briefed by Eilish's team on how best to behave when meeting one of their idols.

For Eilish, who's had "a lot of weird situations" including people kissing her and/or picking her up and spinning her around, there's a fine line between being careful and making sure you don’t completely push away an expression of love.

"It is definitely important to have the boundaries and also have people around you that can help in a situation like that," she said. "I never want to push away somebody that's showing me only love. And even if it's coming from a place of crazy love, I don't ever want to push that too far away."

The full interview—which also includes mentions of The Office, that aforementioned new music, the surprising cost of Froot Loops, the importance of friendships and family, and much more—is available here.

As part of the cover story rollout, Eilish was also featured in a special 19-minute "Slow Zoom" YouTube video in which she responded to a variety of increasingly personal questions:

The World's A Little Blurry, directed by R.J. Cutler of The September Issue acclaim, drops on Feb. 26 in select theaters and on Apple TV+. Eilish is joined in the much-anticipated doc by Finneas, Maggie Baird, and Patrick O’Connell. Below, revisit the recently released trailer: