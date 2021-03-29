It seems Big Zuu’s been ticking a lot of items off his bucket list lately.

The grime star’s cookery show, Big Zuu’s Big Eats, was a massive success last year—which has led to his own cooking book of the same name due out on June 3—and today he’s back with one of his musical heroes, D Double E, for new summer banger “Variation”. Produced by Sir Spyro and Joker, “Variation” is a peak-time burst of energy, pitting the two MCs against a bass-heavy, funk-tinged instrumental. If ever a track summed up London at the height of summer, it’s this one.

The new track also comes with some appropriately sunny visuals courtesy of director Kelvin Jones. In it, we follow the pair as they take their bikes on a trip through the capital, from tower blocks to crowded streets, weaving between the traffic with their pals in tow. With summer (and the end of lockdown) now officially in sight, if you weren’t itching to get outside before, you definitely are now.