Big Sean has shared the video for his and Hit-Boy’s song “Chaos” from the pair’s latest EP What You Expect.

The new video follows videos for project cut “The One,” which dropped earlier this week, and “Loyal to a Fault,” which arrived on the EP’s Oct. 28 release day.

The black and white “The One” visual sees Big Sean and Hit-Boy kicking it and recording the song against a backdrop resplendent in palm trees.

The “Chaos” video, which features a cameo from Nas, was supposed to drop on Thursday instead of Friday but got delayed after the wrong version was uploaded to YouTube. “Some mufucka uploaded the wrong version of the Chaos video! Bout to start uploading shit myself,” Sean said of the mistake.

“I was bout to drop a new song tonight, but then I thought… nah, instead I’m a drop 5 new songs tonight,” Sean tweeted upon sharing What You Expect. “… Album next! But I ain’t feel like waiting til I was done wit da album bruh, I wanna drop new music, n keep! Fuckin! Dropping!”

Big Sean has been making headlines following Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview. During the chat Ye said signing Big Sean was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.” It seems like Sean only caught wind that Ye was going to say something about him when Drink Champs invited Sean to be on the show. “I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy,” he said, followed by a tweet of just laughing-crying emojis, then writing that he “can’t wait” to be on the show now after checking out Kanye’s comments.

Watch the videos for “Chaos” and “The One” above.