BIA and Natasha taste test and rate some of LA’s best milkshakes as a nod to her song "Can’t Touch This" from her 'For Certain' (Deluxe) EP. The Boston rapper discusses the "Milkshake" flip on her latest single and how Kelis influenced her style. We also talked about how she learned new flows from Nicki and touched on her brand new beauty line launching this month, plus much more. Be sure to check out BIA's new tape and hit that subscribe button.