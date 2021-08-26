Bhad Bhabie has called out people who have been body-shaming her online.

The rapper served her clap back on Instagram via a photo of her poolside in a bikini. “Y’all angry that I’m not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows,” she captioned the image. “BMI clearly states that someone who’s 4 11 should b 86-105 lbs. I’m 87 pounds so go suck 101 dicks if you have a problem with someone else’s body.”

It seems that Bhad Bhabie is perfectly comfortable with her body, particularly after launching her OnlyFans account when she turned 18 in March. She’s seen enormous success on the subscription site, revealing in April that she earned $1 million in six hours.

“Since I was young, I’ve been called names and told that I’m doing this and that,” she told Inked Mag recently. “I thought, ‘You know what, I might as well make money from it.’ I’m not gonna lie, I did definitely expect for it to be the biggest shit ever for the website. I figured I was one of the biggest people to do it and it was going to do amazing. But even after I made one, [the success still] shocked me.”

Earlier this month, news also surfaced that the Florida native parted ways with Atlantic Records almost four years after first signing her deal in 2017, which was a year after she went viral for her Dr. Phil appearance. Since then, she’s collaborated with Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, City Girls, and Lil Yachty, and became the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her first song “These Heaux.”