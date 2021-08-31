Bhad Bhabie is opening up about cosmetic procedures on Instagram.

Just days after the rapper called out online body-shamers, telling them she’s “not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows,” Bhabie replied to a commenter in a new swimsuit pic who asked about cosmetic surgeries.

When a commenter wrote in the comment section of her latest swimsuit pic that they “need to kno what surgery she got,” Bhabie was quick to respond.

“Nothing has ever worked for me,” the 18-year-old rapper revealed. “I’ve tried silicone shots and sculptra it don’t stick and I don’t think I got enough silicone but trust me when I do find something that will work you will know Bc imma have a big ass bootyyyyy.”

Bhabie last fought off haters last week, after they poked fun at her body weight, responding in a caption that “BMI clearly states that someone who’s 4 11 should b 86-105 lbs. I’m 87 pounds so go suck 101 dicks if you have a problem with someone else’s body.”

The backlash isn’t anything new though, as she told Inked Magazine earlier this year in her cover story, where she also discussed her move from her “less gimmicky” previous material and her success on OnlyFans. She launched her account back in April and says she earned $1 million in just her first six hours, smashing a previous OF record.

“Since I was young, I’ve been called names and told that I’m doing this and that,” she told Inked Mag recently. “I thought, ‘You know what, I might as well make money from it.’ I’m not gonna lie, I did definitely expect for it to be the biggest shit ever for the website. I figured I was one of the biggest people to do it and it was going to do amazing. But even after I made one, [the success still] shocked me.”