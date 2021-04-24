It’s already been five years since Beyoncé released her celebrated visual album, Lemonade.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to commemorate the landmark anniversary, posting a handful of stills from the album’s film that originally premiered on HBO. “I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people,” she captioned the images. “I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting.” She added, “I hope you find joy today.”

The album arrived on April 23, 2016 alongside the 65-minute video, which focuses on themes of betrayal, race, trauma, and womanhood, underpinned by samples of Malcolm X’s work, including the quote, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.” The film’s central story has long been thought to allude to the superstar’s relationship with husband Jay-Z.

Alongside Bey, the visual also boasts cameos from Serena Williams, Zendaya, and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy. Lemonade was highly lauded, with the film receiving four Emmy nominations in 2016, and the album winning a Peabody Award and two Grammys.