Navigating the vast world of music discovery on streaming services is daunting, but Spotify has invested considerable resources in its playlist curation, helping the curious listener find their way in the musical wilderness.

It’s a different experience from the old days of digging through blogs (or actual brick-and-mortar record stores), but there is still something magical about falling in love with a new artist on a playlist. And if you find one artist you like, there will likely be several more on the same playlist. The discoveries come in batches.

For artists, getting on playlists is more important than ever. In many ways, playlisting is the new radio. So if you want to be truly tapped in with the latest discoveries in music, you need to be following the right playlists. From those that emphasize rising talent, to genre-specific jaunts, here the best playlists on Spotify.