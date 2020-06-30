We’ve reached the midway point of 2020, a time of the year when music fans are usually arguing about things like Song of the Summer candidates. But this year is different. Entering the summer of 2020, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States in record numbers, changing the way we approach day-to-day life. And following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other Black people who have been killed by racists and law enforcement, citizens across the country are rising up to demand justice and systemic change. Musicians are responding, too. Artists like Beyoncé, Lil Baby, and H.E.R. have released music with a goal of sharing important messages and reflecting a pivotal moment in human history. It’s been an unfathomably terrible year in most respects, but artists have provided some of the rare bright spots over the past six months. So, in celebration of the songs that helped keep us going, we’ve put together a list of our favorite songs of the year. These are the 50 best songs of 2020 (so far).