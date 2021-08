August is heating up. Nas dropped King Disease II, the follow-up to his Grammy Award-winning album. The Weeknd is beginning the rollout for his next album with the nostalgic single “Take My Breath.” And Tinashe dropped 333. This week’s best new music list also includes songs from Rico Nasty, Lil Tecca, Abstract Mindstate, Jack Harlow, and more.

Check out the best new music this week. And follow our playlist on Spotify for more updates here.