This has been a busy week in music. After a long delay, Migos finally delivered their highly-anticipated album Culture III, featuring the hard-hitting single “Modern Day.” Megan Thee Stallion is back with a little help from her alter ego Tina Snow on “Thot Shit.”And Polo G dropped off his new album Hall of Fame with the standout track “Black Hearted.” This week’s list also includes new tracks from Pi’erre Bourne, Don Toliver, Doja Cat, and many more.

Check out Complex’s best new music this week. You can also follow our playlist on Spotify for more of the latest drops in music here.