New music Friday is getting a little busier each week, as we get closer to summer. J. Cole just dropped “Interlude” as a teaser before his highly-anticipated album The Off-Season arrives next week. TDE’s Isaiah Rashad has returned with “Lean Wit Ya,” a menacing collaboration with Duke Deuce. And Don Toliver is back with his latest single “What You Need” from his upcoming album. This week’s list also includes new music from Quando Rondo, Coi Leray, Trippie Redd, Tee Grizzley, and more.



Check out the best new music of the week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify playlist here for all the latest music releases.