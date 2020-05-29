We’re closing out the last week of May with new music from a long list major artists. Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist delivered an exceptional project, featuring an unexpected collaboration with Tyler, the Creator on “Something to Rap About.” Lil Yachty has finally returned with Lil Boat 3, which includes a menacing banger featuring ASAP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and Tierra Whack. G Herbo also dropped off a new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert called “Like This,” which appears on the deluxe edition of PTSD. Juice WRLD, Lady Gaga, RMR, and more also made this week’s music roundup.

Check out the best new music of the week below. And keep up with the best music drop so far by following our playlist on Spotify here.

Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist f/ Tyler, The Creator, “Something to Rap About”

“Something to Rap About” is an unexpected collaboration between Freddie Gibbs and Tyler, the Creator that appears on Alfredo, Gibb’s latest project with the Alchemist. The track doesn’t disappoint. Gibbs reflects on his past, detailing his involvement in selling drugs and former girlfriends. “God made me sell crack, so I had somethin’ to rap about,” he spits. Tyler’s verse is refreshing, as he seems more focused, delivering pure-rap bars about his growing fame and businesses. “I used to be a Goblin under them bridges, not I’m a businessman/I started gettin’ mula as young and now I got bigger hands,” he raps.

Lil Yachty f/ Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, and Tierra Whack, “T.D”

Lil Yachty is back. On “T.D,” which appears on the recently released Lil Boat 3, Yachty assembles an eclectic crew of artists. The track, which is named after Tokyo Drift, samples a slowed-down version of the Teriyaki Boyz’ theme song from 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Yachty and ASAP Rocky’s verses add to the menacing tone of the instrumentals. Tyler and Tierra Whack might have the most memorable verses, though. On Tyler’s verse, he labels himself as a unicorn in the rap game, saying, “Y’all rappity-rap, y’all critically acclaimed, they gassin you up/I went to your show and took a little nap/That’s why we not in the same bracket of tax.” Tierra Whack then comes in with a rapid-fire delivery, spitting, “These hoes can't rap, they need a permanent pack/I ain’t fuckin’ with you boys, need the cervical cap.”

G Herbo f/ Lil Uzi Vert, “Like This”

Three months after delivering his critically-acclaimed album, PTSD, G Herbo has returned with the deluxe edition. The extended project features 14 new tracks including the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted single “Like This,” which is bound to get fans talking. “Like This” is a gritty record that finds both Herbo and Uzi repeatedly chanting, “You ain’t got guap like this/You ain’t got cash like this,” before erupting into aggressive, call-and-response verses. Ahead of the track’s release, G Herbo told Complex, “the record with Uzi is crazy. I think it’s definitely going to reach heights. I feel it’s going to be a platinum record soon after it drops.” It’s only been out for a couple of hours, but it is definitely a standout from PTSD Deluxe.

Lady Gaga f/ Elton John, “Sine From Above”

“Sine From Above” is a beautifully-written dance record from Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John. On the track, Gaga talks about the gift of sound that she received from a higher power. The gift was only sent to her after she stopped looking for it and listened instead. “Then the signal split in two/The sound created stars like me and you,” she sings. Elton John seems to share a similar experience. He sings of feeling immortal, yet hopeless before he also heard a “sine from above.” The new single appears on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, which dropped Friday.

Rosalía f/ Travis Scott, “TKN”

Rosalía enlisted Travis Scott for “TKN,” a sultry reggaeton record that finds the two talking about keeping private information within their close friend circles. Trav may shock some fans as he starts rapping in Spanish. His tone doesn’t change much, but his verse is still catchy and flows with the rest of the track. “Don’t say a word of what you heard from when I came around/You get it first, you get this work right when you come in town,” he raps in English. “TKN” is the second collaboration between Rosalía and Travis Scott. They previously worked on “Highest in the Room (Remix)” together. Hopefully, this is only the beginning of their working relationship.

Aminé, “RiRi”

On “RiRi,” Aminé speaks to a love interest, reminding her that although she may be a fan of Rihanna, she is nothing like her. “You love Rihanna, but you ain’t a savage,” he raps over booming bass, referencing the singer’s Fenty x Savage lingerie line. “Don’t act like you perfect, you know that we both got some baggage.” He later goes into more detail about the destruction that was caused in their relationship. “RiRi” is a great post-breakup song. And it wouldn’t be surprising if the real Rihanna was caught on Instagram enjoying the new tune.

Saint JHN f/ Future, “Roses (Remix)”

“Roses” was recorded back in 2016, but it wasn’t until this year that it gained international recognition and success. Now, SAINt JHN is looking to keep the momentum going with the remix, featuring Future. On the track, Future flaunts his bachelor lifestyle, rapping, “I need a translator for these hoes/I got so many exotics standing abroad/Ice, baguettes, yes, bad, bad bitches, so cold.” “Roses (Remix)” is an ambient record that is perfect for fans to escape to.

6lack, “ATL Freestyle”

On “ATL Freestyle,” 6lack pays homage to the city that birthed him. He throws in lyrics about growing up, listening to trap artists and hitting major venues in the area. “I’m from the five, middle finger like I’m Nudy/It’s mister turn the Tabernacle to a movie/Ooh-wee, keep it movin’, nothin’ to see/ I grew up eatin’ hot wings and bumpin Gucci,” he raps. While the track is intended to be a celebration of Atlanta, 6lack also shows his ability to mix sharp storytelling with melodic flows.

Juice WRLD f/ Trippie Redd, "Tell Me U Luv Me"

Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd have connected once again on “Tell Me U Luv Me,” a somber record that reflects on a broken relationship. On the track, Juice pleads with a girl to reconcile with him. “It’s true that you the only home I know/Without you, all it ever does is snow,” he sings. Trippie Redd is equally distressed as he sings on the chorus, “Tell me you love me, tell me everything gon’ be okay/Tell me you love me, tell me you love me and you gon’ stay.” This marks the third collaboration between Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd, and the second single Juice’s estate has released since his death in 2019.

RMR, “I’m Not Over You”

RMR is heartbroken on his new track. While he tries to convince himself that he’s better off without his former love, he soon comes to the realization that he’s not over her. “Call her phone, these days she don’t answer/Askin’ God, ‘Oh Lord, please take my prayer’/From my sanity, reality / On my knees, you can see I’m goin’ crazy,” he croons. “I’m Not Over You” is a heartfelt breakup song that continues to show RMR’s ability to mix R&B vocals with country instrumentals and trap beats.