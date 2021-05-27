Before you get away for Memorial Day weekend, there are a few new music releases you should know about. DMX and Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine connected on “Hood Blues,” the gritty single from X’s posthumous album Exodus. Bun B recruited an all-star team for “This World,” which was released in tribute to George Floyd, who was killed by police one year ago on May 25. Dreamville’s EarthGang also dropped a new track, sampling a vintage Aretha Franklin track.

Check out the best new music this week from DMX, Rich Brian, and more. And be sure to follow our playlist on Spotify here.