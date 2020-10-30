We’re in the final stretch of October, but the new music doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Ariana Grande has returned with her sixth studio album, Positions, featuring the seductive standout “Six Thirty.” Busta Rhymes and Kendrick Lamar teamed up for their soulful collaboration, “Look Over Your Shoulder,” while Young Nudy and Metro Boomin joined forces on “Vice City.” This week also includes collaborations from Freddie Gibbs and Big Sean, French Montana and Pop Smoke, and more.

Here is the best new music of the week. You can also follow our playlist on Spotify for all of the latest drops and updates here.