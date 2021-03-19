Some of our favorite musicians returned this week. Roddy Ricch dropped the official version of “Heartless (Live From LA)” after debuting the record at the 2021 Grammys. Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud teamed up on The Plugs I Met 2, which includes the standout single “When Tony Met Sosa.” And Justin Bieber dropped his new album Justice, featuring “Peaches,” a smooth collaboration with Giveon and Daniel Caesar. This week’s list also includes new songs from Jelani Aryeh, 22Gz, Kota the Friend, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And follow our playlist of Spotify here.