Between a Mercury nomination for his debut mixtape DEMOTAPE/VEGA and MOBO nomination for Best Newcomer, it’s fair to say BERWYN’s made himself heard this year. Resisting the temptation to take his foot off the gas, the Romford-based artist is back with the heart-breaking “MIA”.

This time round he’s co-producing alongside FRED, creating a grand and cinematic instrumental to sit beneath his arresting vocal performance. Cutting right to the point, he laments “the ones who are missing” and everyone that’s been lost to the epidemic of violent crime.

The video comes from Waxxwork and it’s a simple but effective piece, putting Berwyn front and centre with a group of dancers behind him with a plain black background to sharpen the viewer’s focus. As the clip progresses, his delivery getting increasingly emphatic, we’re soon led to the scene of a group standing graveside as the grim realities of street life are thrown into sharp relief.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, BERWYN says: “This song means the absolute universe to me. It’s a dedication to all the missing pieces that aren’t here anymore. I titled it ‘MIA’ because it does what it says on the tin, it’s a time to think and to honour the people that aren’t with us now… and to acknowledge the fact that there is still a lot of violence outside. Performing this song comes like walking through a gate to the other side feels mad spiritual, not sure why.”

Take in the new video at the top and then make sure you add “MIA” to your playlists.